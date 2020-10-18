Okonjo-Iweala urges #ENDSARS protesters to be peaceful

A former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Sunday urged youths protesting police high-handedness in the country to be peaceful.

Okonjo-Iweala, who made the call on her Twitter handle, she commended the youths for being courageous.

She also advised them to be united.

The #ENDSARS protest entered its second week on Sunday.

The nationwide protest against extortion and brutality by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) forced the police authorities to disband the police tactical squad last week.

The protesters had rejected the Federal Government’s overtures to back down and had demanded the total reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

The ex-minister wrote: “I applaud the resourcefulness and courage of Nigerian youth in the #ENDSARS. Powerful to let your voices be heard peacefully. Let’s join hands for a positive outcome through a One Nigeria approach.”

