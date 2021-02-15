Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as WTO’s chief brings honour to Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonja-Iweala on her emergence as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The WTO’s Council on Monday confirmed the Nigerian former Minister of Finance as the new head of the 164-member organization.

She will replace the Brazilian diplomat, Roberto Avezedo, who left the post in August last year.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as WTO’s director-general has brought joy and more honour to the country.

The statement read: “On behalf of the Federal Government and all Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with former Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her election as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, bringing joy and more honour to the country.

“As the Harvard-educated and renowned economist takes up another onerous task of service to the world and humanity, the President believes her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to yield positive results and rewards to mankind.

“President Buhari affirms that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, who over the years set major records of economic reforms in Nigeria as Minister of Finance, and later Minister of Foreign Affairs, will excel in her new position and validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the multilateral institution for the greater good of all.

“The President joins family, friends and colleagues in wishing Dr. Okonjo-Iweala well in her new endeavour.”

