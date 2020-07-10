Okorocha accuses Gov Uzodinma of plots to humiliate him, says Imo gov after him, family

A former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has accused incumbent governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma of being after him and his family.

In a statement on Thursday through his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha alleged that his ongoing probe by the Uzodinma-led government was a move to humiliate him.

He also said that the recent report that a court refused to accept his demand to stop his probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was false.

READ ALSO: Court refuses to grant Okorocha’s bid to stop probe for alleged fraud

“Quickly, we want to state that the court presided over by Justice Ahmed Mohammed did not decline or refuse to stop the probe of Senator Rochas Okorocha by EFCC and the Imo State government.

“If that report was true, the court would not have again adjourned to Tuesday, July 14, 2020, when the court would decide on the orders sought by Okorocha.

“The most exciting thing that happened in the court on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, was that the judge extracted oral undertaking from the lawyer that represented the Attorney-General of the State, Mr Joseph Matthew, that the panel would not sit again during the pendency of the matter,” the statement read in part.

Join the conversation

Opinions