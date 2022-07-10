Okorocha accuses Imo govt of auctioning his vehicles

A former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, claimed on Sunday that the state government had put his personal vehicles and others belonging to his aides and a college named after his foundation up for auction.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, the Imo West senator accused the Hope Uzodiinma-led administration in the state of tyranny.

He said the vehicles in question were seized following an altercation between Okorocha, his aides, and government representatives at the Royal Spring Palm Estate in Owerri on February 21, 2021.

Okorocha and Uzodinma had been at loggerhead since the governor assumed office in February 2020.

The problem started after Uzodinma declared his intention to probe previous administrations in the state.

The government had seized several properties linked to the former governor, claiming they were proceeds of fraudulent activities.

Uzodinma is currently standing trial for alleged N2.9 billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The statement read: “Okorocha was taken to the Police Headquarters to meet with the CP, according to the police officers on the operation.

READ ALSO: Okorocha seeks court’s permission for medical trip abroad amid ongoing fraud case with EFCC

“Others arrested were detained for weeks before 14 of them were arraigned at Magistrate Court 4 and charges levelled against them. They were granted bail after three sittings by the court and the matter has been going on.

“The expectation was that, the police who carried out the operation, must have taken into custody, all the vehicles recovered at the scene of the attack or incident, including buses belonging to ROCHAS FOUNDATION COLLEGE, and taken them to the Police Headquarters and not to the Government House.

“Or, the cars would have been taken to the court, where some of the owners of the cars recovered at the hotel, have been standing trial, especially when the vehicles may be tendered as exhibits in the course of the trial.

“Unfortunately, the vehicles were taken to the Government House and not to either the Police Headquarters or the court where some of the owners of the vehicles have been standing trial.

“The government has gone ahead to auction the private cars of the former governor of the state, those of his security personnel, those of his aides, political associates, those of Rochas Foundation College and so on, who were with him on the day the attack at Royal Palm Hotel took place. In doing that, they had thrown caution to the wind. And you ask, on what ground were the vehicles auctioned?”

The Imo State government is yet to issue an official reaction to the claims.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now