Okorocha condemns APC, PDP calls for new political alliances ahead of 2023

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Senator Rochas Okorocha has said that many bad politicians exists both in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He, therefore, called for a new political alliance that would involve like-minded people from the ruling party and the major opposition party in Nigeria.

“I think the good people of APC and good people of PDP must come together for the purpose of making Nigeria great”, the former governor of Imo State said.

A statement issued by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim on Monday, quoted Okorocha as saying this in Rivers State, when he commissioned the Rumuche/Rumuakunde/Ohna Awuse Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Reiterating that there are currently *many bad people in APC, many bad people in PDP”, Okorocha maintained that the best thing to be done was for the good people in both political parties to stop complaining and join forces to make Nigeria great.

“I could imagine where I would join forces with Wike. Governor Wike, this is my hand of friendship. Let us bring all like minds, all great people of Nigeria. Rather than complaining, let us come together to make this country greater and greater as it should be.

Read also: Wake-up, face governance, Okorocha tells Uzodimma

“What brought me here today is not a party. What brought me here today is love and friendship. I am not PDP, I am APC. But the time has come when we must break the jinx of party division and begin to embrace brotherhood and friendship and be able to state what is good and what is bad. A bad man is a bad man, even if he is PDP or APC,” he said.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, speaking at the event said, “I came here, I told you that I will do this road, I give God the glory that I have done it using one of the best construction firms in Nigeria.”

Earlier in his speech, he pleaded with APC members in the state to drop their alleged politics of bitterness in the interest of the state.

Governor Wike had also recently invited Senator Ali Ndume, an APC senator, to commission a road project in the state.

The governor, meanwhile, has also invited a PDP chieftain and former Senate President, Pius Anyim to commission another road project in the state on Tuesday, January 12.

Join the conversation

Opinions