Okorocha cries out as EFCC storms home, says ‘I am being held hostage’

Rochas Okorocha, former Imo State Governor and presidential aspirant under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) has said he is being held hostage by officers from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was as the commission’s agents stormed his Abuja residence on Tuesday.

The presidential hopeful, who said the EFCC move may be politically motivated, added that he would be holding a press conference in his premises as the next line of action.

He noted that he would only make himself available to the Commission if shown a warrant of arrest.

“I am (being) held hostage here, I would say. I have enquired if they have an arrest warrant or not and I am supposed to be getting ready for screening.

Read also :EFCC goes after Okorocha again, invades Abuja home

“I don’t know what is really happening; it is unfortunate that this is happening here. I will be here until I know what they want, I want to see a warrant of arrest or court order,” the former Imo State Governor lamented..

“I am trying to address a press conference. Of course, the EFCC cannot stop the press from coming into my premises. They are inside my compound but the press is coming inside my house to interview me, they can’t stop them, he insisted.

“I’ll be here until I know what it is, because this is something serious, I want to see an arrest warrant or a court order”, he cries out.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now