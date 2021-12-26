Okorocha demands Uche Nwosu’s release, blames Uzodinma for arrest of son-in-law

The former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday asked the state police command to release his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, or take him to court in the next 24 hours.

The ex-governor, who addressed journalists at his Spilbat mansion in Owerri, said police operatives who arrested the former governorship aspirant during a church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre local government area of the state, embarassed his wife, and first daughter, Uloma, during the incident.

Police operatives had stormed the church in their numbers and shot sporadically inside the premises before whisking Nwosu to the command headquarters in the state capital.

Okorocha, who is representing Imo West in the Senate, claimed that Governor Hope Uzodinma deceived the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, into desecrating the church with the arrest of his son-in-law.

Okorocha said Uzodinma has not hidden his hatred for him and the members of his household, adding that the state government wanted to frame Nwosu because of its poor performance.

The ex-governor said: “Uche Nwosu, my wife and daughter were at the church for an outing service, when a group of men in police uniform started shooting while the sermon was ongoing.

READ ALSO: Police speak on ‘kidnap’ of Uche Nwosu, say he was arrested

“In the course of their activities, they pushed down my wife and tore my daughter’s clothes. No warrant of arrest. No invitation. We suspected kidnapping at first. Many people were injured while running. Uche Nwosu was dragged into a bus carrying Imo State Government number plate.

“They were identified as policemen from Imo State Government House by their colleagues attached to Uche for the burial of his mother. I got the CP who said that the IGP approved his arrest.

“The shock of such an arrest without warrant and humiliating members of my family is unfortunate. Most security operatives in Imo know nothing about the arrest. I don’t know what they framed up. The IGP could only do this on high-level misinformation from Hope Uzodinma.

“Uzodinma wants to frame me up by all means. Uzodinma has to answer for most of the activities going on. Uzodinma must mention the names of those who are responsible for insecurity in Imo State or he should be held responsible for all the killings in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now