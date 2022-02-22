Okorocha evades EFCC bid to arraign him for alleged N2.9bn fraud, court shifts hearing

Efforts to serve former governor of Imo State and a serving senator, Rochas Okorocha court papers for his arraignment over an alleged N2.9 billion alleged fraud case have failed.

The prosecuting body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that Okorocha, evaded service of the 17-count fraud charge against him and five others.

The anti-graft agency told the Court that several efforts it made to effect service of the charge on Okorocha, failed.

READ ALSO: EFCC, NYSC sign MoU on war against corruption

This forced the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo to adjourn the matter till March 28.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now