Connect with us

Politics

Okorocha evades EFCC bid to arraign him for alleged N2.9bn fraud, court shifts hearing

Published

17 mins ago

on

Rochas Okorocha

Efforts to serve former governor of Imo State and a serving senator, Rochas Okorocha court papers for his arraignment over an alleged N2.9 billion alleged fraud case have failed.

The prosecuting body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that Okorocha, evaded service of the 17-count fraud charge against him and five others.

The anti-graft agency told the Court that several efforts it made to effect service of the charge on Okorocha, failed.

READ ALSO: EFCC, NYSC sign MoU on war against corruption

This forced the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo to adjourn the matter till March 28.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

one × 1 =

Investigations

Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...