Okorocha optimistic APC national convention will resolve zoning saga

A former Governor of Imo State and a presidential aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Rochas Okorocha has disclosed that the party is working assiduously to redress the topical issue of zoning.

Okorocha made this assertion on Monday during a live interview on TVC “Your View”, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

According to him, the coalition of the various groups which formed the APC in 2015 has different disparate stakeholders who must be satisfied regarding the zoning of various elective positions.

This, amongst other issues, will be redressed in the upcoming national convention of the party, Okorocha clarified.

“What is happening in the APC is very common with Nigerian politics and this is what we should get right in the system. The APC is scheduled to hold a national convention in order to reconcile the various positions of the stakeholders; remember this party was formed by the merger of some major groups.

“The issue is that one of the groups might feel cheated if another group wins which is part of the issues ro be tackled in the upcoming convention,” the lawmaker said.

Okorocha also explained the reason he defected to the APC when he was the Governor of Imo State.

He explained, “When I defected to the APC, it was the most unwanted party in the South-East but I felt we had to play nationally rather than the regional APGA. People voted me under the APC which led to a gradual acceptance of the party.

“There is no point in trying to trivialize the zoning issue by tagging it “Igbo Presidency.” I am running for the President as a Nigerian for Nigerians, not just for Igbos.

“But we are talking about equity, the feelings amongst the Igbos is discontent.

“Nigeria has a lot of resources but a mismanagement of these resources has led to the appalling state of the economy and I intend to channel these resources.”

