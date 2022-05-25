‘Okorocha, others should be punished by law if found guilty’, CACOL tells EFCC

The Centre for Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to give appropriate punishment to Rochas Okorocha and others for perpetrating corruption, if found guilty as charged.

The human rights organization, in a statement issued by its Director of Administration and Programmes, Mr. Tola Oresanwo on Wednesday, commended the Commission for taking the bold step, adding that the system must be rid of criminals hampering the country’s growth.

EFCC on Tuesday broke into Okorocha’s residence in Abuja, having allegedly failed to honour the Commission’s several invitations.

CACOL stressed that administering punishment as demanded by the law to corrupt government officials will deter others from corruption and other criminal activities.

The statement read: “It is instructive to note that EFCC had on January 24, 2022, filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9billion against Okorocha. The case was assigned to Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha was stalled twice owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.

“Nigeria has been corrupted to the extent that people jumped bail at will. It is wrong of Rochas Okorocha to tie his arrest and predicaments to an effort at truncating his presidential ambition as he had been making people believe. If his hands are clean, why dishonour EFCC’s invitation? This is a man who wants to preside over the affairs of this country, yet he found it difficult to obey the law of the land by jumping bail and evading arrest.

“In as much as we want to condemn the Gestapo nature of the siege and his eventual arrest, we want to be on the side of caution to reiterate that we fully support his arrest, interrogation and prosecution if found guilty.

“We strongly call on EFCC to expedite the prosecution of Senator Rochas Okorocha and his partners in crime and if found guilty, should be punished by the law, through the appropriate section of the Criminal Law.”

