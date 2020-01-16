Okorocha reacts to Uzodinma’s move to probe him, others

Former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has reacted to Governor Hope Uzodinma’s assertion to probe him.

Uzodinma, had during his swearing-in event as the Imo State governor, on Wednesday, made it clear that he would probe the past administrations of the state.

The new governor had ordered that the financial status of the state from May 2010 be made available to him.

But responding in a post on his official Twitter account -@realRochas, the former governor said he was not against being probed.

“Let me reiterate that I have nothing against being probed.

“What I did not agree with was the attempt to misuse power to harass and intimidate me or any of my supporters,” Okorocha wrote.

Uzodinma emerged Imo State governor on Tuesday following the ruling of the Supreme Court that declared him as the winner of the March 9, 2019, governorship election in Imo State.

The court sacked the former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Uzodinma, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) received his Certificate of Return and was sworn-in as governor a day after the court ruling.

