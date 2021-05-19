 Okorocha resumes 'quarrel' with Gov Uzodinma | Ripples Nigeria
Okorocha resumes ‘quarrel’ with Gov Uzodinma

1 hour ago

The war of words between a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and his successor, Hope Uzodinma, continues with the former accusing the governor of clamping down on his supporters for no just cause.

Okorocha made these allegations via a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri, on Tuesday.

The lawmaker accused Uzodinma of linking him to the raging insecurity in the state which informed the constant attacks on his supporters.

The statement read in part, “This is to inform the general public that the Government in Imo State, led by Governor Hope Uzodinma, has begun the indiscriminate arrest of Senator Rochas Okorocha’s political associates in the state, using the Anti-kidnapping Squad in the police headquarters.

“The government has drafted a list of Okorocha’s political family members and has written petitions against those on the list, claiming that, ‘they are those helping to disorganize the state government. We are yet to know or to be told, what helping to disorganize the state government is all about.”

However, in a quick response, the Imo State Commissioner for information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, refuted the claims by Okorocha.

According to the commissioner, “Okorocha is a perennial liar. Is Imo state government the police? It is not true that the petition was written by the Imo state government. Any of them who was invited by the police should answer them. What is the involvement of the Imo state government? Is Imo state government the police?”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

