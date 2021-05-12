 Okorocha says 'poverty' is reason 75% Nigerians are angry at Buhari's govt | Ripples Nigeria
Okorocha says ‘poverty’ is reason 75% Nigerians are angry at Buhari’s govt

4 hours ago

Rochas Okorocha, the Senator representing Imo West, has opined that the high level of poverty across the country is the reason for the disillusionment with the Federal Government on the part of the citizenry.

Okorocha also stated that the masses are angry and frustrated with the political system, as a result.

The lawmaker stated this while hosting less privileged Nigerian Muslims at his private office in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Read also: You're not EFCC spokesman, Okorocha replies Uzodinma over detention

The former Imo State governor, said the APC-led Federal Government, must begin to take steps to address injustice and tackle poverty in order to restore calm.

“I will comfortably say 75 per cent are not happy at this moment. There is nothing productive that can come from this nation for as long as this alarming number remains unhappy. Whatever we can use to guarantee their happiness as a nation, we should do that.

“You can’t solve a problem unless you know the causative. The cause of our Nigerian problem lies in injustice and poverty and the quicker government moves to address the issue of injustice, the better it is for our nation to reduce the level of anger on the nation.”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

