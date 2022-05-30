Politics
Okorocha sues EFCC over residence invasion, demands N1bn as damages
Former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Monday filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
In a suit filed by one of his lawyers, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the Imo West senator urged the court to declare his May 24 invasion of his Abuja home as illegal.
He also demanded N1 billion damages from the Federal Government over the invasion.
The EFCC had earlier arraigned Okorocha for alleged diversion of N2.9 billion belonging to the Imo State government.
READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns ex-Gov Okorocha in court
In the suit, the ex-governor argued that his No.3 Nyasa Close, Mississippi, off Ontario Crescent residence, was invaded by the EFCC without any legal justification, thereby denying him his constitutional right to privacy.
The EFCC and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), were listed as respondents in the suit.
