Okorocha, Uzodinma are traitors to Ndigbo cause, we can’t collect funds from them —IPOB | Ripples Nigeria

The proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has responded to allegations by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, that his predecessor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha had given the group the sum of N500 million.

Describing the two warring Imo politicians, IPOB, in a statement on Sunday, said they were traitors who have sold out the Igbos and the Biafran cause to the Federal Government and as such, cannot bankroll the secessionist group.

In the statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, and made available to Ripples Nigeria with the title “Leave lPoB out of your war,” the group stated categorically that it had never received any “financial payment, donation, or gift from Okorocha or any politician like him,” as it does not deal or have nothing to do with traitors.

IPOB also insisted that neither Uzodinma nor Okorocha can bankroll its activities.

“The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the global command of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the ridiculous claims by the Supreme Court imposed Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodima, that former Governor of the state and his fellow traitor, Rochas Okorocha gave N500 million to IPOB.

“We, therefore, wish to clarify that we never received any financial payment, donation, or gift from Okorocha or any anti-IPOB ‘Efulefu’ politician like him. We have nothing to do with traitors like Okorocha and Uzodima.

“The truth remains that both Okorocha and Uzodima cannot bankroll IPOB. Frankly speaking, they do not have the financial clout to bankroll the largest mass movement in the world.

“We don’t need ill-gotten, stolen, and blood-stained money from any politician to prosecute the cause which IPOB is fighting, and should not, therefore, be drawn into their battle over who controls Imo State, which they have destroyed.

“They better fight their battle and leave IPOB out of their mess. None of them is good enough to receive our attention.

“They connived with the Fulani oppressors and other enemies of Biafran and IPOB to kill our people, imprisoned and tortured our youths, mothers, fathers, and other agitators to please their slave masters.

“We wish to remind them and other politicians that may have sabotaged IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN, may be forgiven, but Rochas Okorocha and Hope Uzodinma, and the wannabe Hitler of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, will never be forgiven. They must pay for their sins sooner or later.”

