Okorocha’s absence stalls trial for alleged N2.9bn fraud

The absence of former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday stalled his trial for alleged N2.9billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

This followed the inability of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to serve the Imo West senator with the charge.

The commission had earlier this month filed a 17-count charge of fraud against Okorocha and five others including a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, for allegedly diverting N2.9 billion belonging to the Imo State government.

Other defendants are – Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

When Justice Inyang Ekwo called the matter on Tuesday, all the other defendants were present in court except the former governor.

However, counsel for the EFCC, Cosmas Ugwu, told the court that Okorocha was not in court because he had not been served with the charge.

He said: “My Lord, the matter would have been for arraignment of the defendants but the 1st defendant is not in court.

“Effecting service on him has been difficult, but we have served all other defendants.”

Ugwu pleaded for more time to enable the commission to effect the service on the senator.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter till March 28.

