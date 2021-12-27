Okorocha’s son-in-law, Nwosu, lawfully arrested – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State said on Monday the Action Alliance governorship candidate in the 2019 election in the state, Uche Nwosu, was lawfully arrested by the police.

The APC publicity secretary in the state, Mr. Cajetan Duke, stated this in a statement in Owerri.

Police operatives stormed the Peter’s Anglican Church in Eziama Obieri, Nkwerre local government area of the state in their numbers on Sunday morning and shot sporadically before whisking Nwosu, who is a son-in-law to former governor Rochas Okorocha, to the command headquarters in Owerri.

The development has pitched Okorocha and the Imo State government against each other, with the latter accusing the Imo West Senator of treasury looting.

Duke said the law was not a respecter of any individual, adding that refusal to honour lawful police invitation could warrant forceful arrest to bring an individual to book.

He advised Nigerians, especially social media handlers, to desist from peddling rumours and unfounded allegations aimed at defaming Governor Hope Uzodinma and the state government.

READ ALSO: APC group threatens Buni-led Caretaker Committee over national convention

The spokesman said: “The APC staunchly supports the governor and government of Imo in their effort to restore sanity, peace, order and sustainable economic development in the state.

“As a party, we advise Nigerians to refrain from trite shenanigans and doomed efforts to link Governor Uzodimma with self-imposed and merited predicament.

“We commend the governor for his equanimity, mature and honourable disposition in the face of rash provocations and rascality from persons intentionally working against the overall interest and wellbeing of Imo people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now