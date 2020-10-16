Okowa announces release of 14 #EndSARS protesters arrested in Ughelli

The governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has said that police has released 14 #EndSARS protesters arrested in Ughelli area of the state.

The governor made the announcement in a post on his Twitter handle, @IAOkowa, on Thursday night.

He wrote, “In line with our commitment to meet all the legitimate requests of the #EndSARS protesters in Delta State, all the protesters that were previously detained by the Police in Ughelli have been released.”

Okowa had made the promise to release the arrested EndSARS protesters when he recently addressed them in the state.

A police officer, Corporal Etaga Stanley, attached to the ‘A’ Division in Ughelli, was reportedly killed after the protest in the area turned violent last week.

