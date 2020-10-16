Latest Politics

Okowa announces release of 14 #EndSARS protesters arrested in Ughelli

October 16, 2020
DELTA: Okowa’s aides join 5,000 PDP members in mass defection to APC
By Ripples Nigeria

The governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has said that police has released 14 #EndSARS protesters arrested in Ughelli area of the state.

The governor made the announcement in a post on his Twitter handle, @IAOkowa, on Thursday night.

He wrote, “In line with our commitment to meet all the legitimate requests of the #EndSARS protesters in Delta State, all the protesters that were previously detained by the Police in Ughelli have been released.”

READ ALSO: EndSARS PROTESTS: Unlike Wike, Gov Okowa warns police against use of force

Okowa had made the promise to release the arrested EndSARS protesters when he recently addressed them in the state.

A police officer, Corporal Etaga Stanley, attached to the ‘A’ Division in Ughelli, was reportedly killed after the protest in the area turned violent last week.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */