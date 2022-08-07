News
Okowa calls for peace in South-East, hails Soludo
The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Sunday urged the people of South-East to work together and revive the region’s devastated economy.
The governor made the call at the 60th birthday celebration of the Archbishop of the Awka Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, held at the Cathedral Church of Saint Faith in Awka, Anambra State.
The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, also graced the event.
Okowa said the insecurity in the South-East, including the sit-at-home order enforced by non-state agents, had damaged the region’s economy.
READ ALSO: 2023: Okowa confident Gov Wike will remain in PDP despite disaffections
He challenged the people of the South-East to find a solution to the impasse.
The governor also commended his Anambra counterpart for his efforts at tackling the problem since he assumed office in March.
Okowa said: “I am glad that the people are supporting the governor because I can see a lot of changes and I believe it is well with our people because I know that the more we have sanity, the more the economy of the people of the South-East will grow.
“We cannot afford to destroy our economy with our own hands, and may God not allow us to destroy our own selves with our hands.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...