Okowa calls for peace in South-East, hails Soludo

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Sunday urged the people of South-East to work together and revive the region’s devastated economy.

The governor made the call at the 60th birthday celebration of the Archbishop of the Awka Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, held at the Cathedral Church of Saint Faith in Awka, Anambra State.

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, also graced the event.

Okowa said the insecurity in the South-East, including the sit-at-home order enforced by non-state agents, had damaged the region’s economy.

He challenged the people of the South-East to find a solution to the impasse.

The governor also commended his Anambra counterpart for his efforts at tackling the problem since he assumed office in March.

Okowa said: “I am glad that the people are supporting the governor because I can see a lot of changes and I believe it is well with our people because I know that the more we have sanity, the more the economy of the people of the South-East will grow.

“We cannot afford to destroy our economy with our own hands, and may God not allow us to destroy our own selves with our hands.”

