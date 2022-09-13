Okowa cautions against cyberbullying in 2023 elections campaigns

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, cautioned Nigerians against cyberbullying in the name of campaigns for the 2023 elections.

Okowa, who made the call at the Northern Christian Youth Assembly Summit held in Abuja, said that Nigerians should be allowed to use the cyber space to express their choices ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said: “We are beginning to see bullying in the cyber space of our country, I think that everybody should have his space, time, to be able to think, make comments without being.

“What is important in the build up to the election is for Nigerians not to act on emotions, but be guided with knowledge and build cohesion in electing credible leaders to transform Nigeria.

“This is the hallmark of those who think and use their brains; when we talk about the future for the youths, it is actually from today.

“However, the real truth is, our youths, particularly youth leaders, must be in a position to have a clear understanding of things so that they are able to guide others right.

“This is because if you have a leadership that is not able to provide that true leadership of guiding people right and people begin to think in the wrong way, then you create further problems rather than finding solutions and we all go the wrong way.”

He commended the group for organising the summit to discuss Nigeria’s challenges and find solutions.

The governor also urged Nigerians not to practice politics of religion, but to elect leaders that would build a Nigeria that would work for all.

In his remarks, the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, said it was time for Christians to show greater interest in politics.

“I do not think God will just come down and answer your prayer, you need to act too, that way, God will help us.

“For a long time, many people saw politics as something to be left to others, but I am happy that today this narrative has changed, events have made it possible to see that the control of political power is very important.

“Therefore, it is important that Christians have to rise up, come together and show a greater interest in politics,” the PDP chairman stated.

