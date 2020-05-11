Okowa charges judiciary on speedy dispensation of justice

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Monday cautioned the judiciary against the granting of frivolous injunctions while adjudicating cases.

The governor, who made the call in Asaba while swearing in five new judges in the state, also charged the judiciary to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

He said the five new judges were appointed in line with Section 271, sub-section (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to him, the new appointees possessed proven track record of performance, critical thinking skills and the noble temperament expected of judges.

The governor said: “As you begin your journey as privileged Members of the Bench, I expect you to continue in the same spirit of hard work, excellence, and perseverance that fetched you this elevation. “You must see this promotion for what it is – a call to more work and higher responsibilities. Therefore, you cannot afford to be complacent.

“In the discharge of your duties as judges, you must consistently exhibit the qualities of open-mindedness, transparency, punctuality, and firmness.

“Your job as judges will further challenge your intellect, task your patience, demand greater resourcefulness and, most importantly, test your value system.

“I expect you to maintain a high level of discipline and personal integrity. Your ethical conduct must always be above board; make it a point of duty to shun every appearance of temptation, bearing in mind that justice for one is justice for all.”

