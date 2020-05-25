Okowa denies being appointed as chair of sub-committee on post-COVID-19 Economic Growth

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday said it was not true that he had been appointed as the Chairman of the sub-committee on post-COVID-19 economic growth by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to the governor, he has been receiving an avalanche of messages since the report emerged, adding that the general public should take appropriate steps and stop the report, describing it as “misinformation.”

Okowa stated this in a statement by his communications manager, Jackson Ekwugum, adding that the clarification became necessary following an avalanche of comments, inquiries, and goodwill messages from well-meaning Nigerians regarding the said appointment.

“It is not true that Governor Okowa was appointed to lead a sub-committee on post-COVID-19 economic growth.

“The National Economic Council (NEC) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently created a sub-committee chaired by Okowa to work/liaise with the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 on the process of lifting the national lockdown and reopening the economy.

“It is pertinent to note that this is the normal practice of NEC. The body has always set up sub-committees to deal with pressing national issues and therefore, not something of the media feeding frenzy.

“The media and the public should please take note of this clarification and take appropriate steps to stop the misinformation”, the statement read.

