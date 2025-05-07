Okowa denies refunding ₦500bn to Delta in bid to avoid EFCC

Former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday, firmly denied allegations that he secretly refunded over ₦500 billion to the state’s treasury in a bid to evade prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In recent weeks, whispers of an alleged covert refund have rippled across the state, fueling speculation that Okowa was trading money for immunity in a behind-the-scenes deal with federal authorities. The former governor, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), was accused by critics of attempting to secure a soft landing from potential corruption charges.

However, Okowa’s media aide, Mr. Olise Ifeajirika, dismissed the claims as a calculated smear campaign.

“There is no truth to the claim that my principal returned any money,” Ifeajirika told journalists. “The EFCC is free to carry out its constitutional duty. Yes, Okowa was invited, he was shown some documents, and he responded accordingly. But to say he refunded ₦500 billion? That is entirely false and baseless.”

He added that the anti-graft agency had been engaging various individuals in the state, but no conclusions had been reached.

“The EFCC’s investigation is still ongoing. Only when it is concluded and a case is established can we talk about restitution or prosecution,” he said. “The public must resist the temptation to jump to conclusions based on political mischief.”

Okowa, who served as vice-presidential candidate under Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election, has seen his political trajectory shift dramatically. Alongside his political mentee and successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, he led a sweeping defection of PDP leaders and grassroots structures to the ruling APC—an unprecedented move in Delta’s political history.

The timing of the defection, coming amid the swirl of EFCC probes and unverified refund claims, has prompted critics to question the motives behind the political shift.

Governor Oborevwori, on Tuesday, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja—his first official visit to Aso Rock since crossing over to the APC. Arriving alone at about 3:45 p.m., the Delta governor proceeded to a closed-door meeting with the President. Details of their discussion remain undisclosed.

On April 23, Oborevwori became the first sitting governor from Delta State to dump the PDP since the return to democratic rule in 1999. His deputy, Monday Onyeme, commissioners, local government chairmen, and other party stalwarts followed suit, effectively dismantling PDP’s long-standing grip on power in the oil-rich state.

Observers see the mass defection as more than political repositioning. It marks the end of an era and the beginning of a complex new chapter in Delta’s governance.

While Okowa remains adamant that he has done nothing wrong, the coming weeks could prove decisive. For now, the former governor says he is ready to cooperate fully with lawful investigations, but he insists on defending his legacy against what he calls politically motivated falsehoods.

“Let due process take its course,” his aide said. “But let it not be at the expense of truth.”

