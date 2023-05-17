Okowa dismisses reports of collapsed bridge in Delta

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, dismissed reports of a collapsed bridge at Obo River along the Ogwashi-Uku-Kwale road in the state.

The governor, who inspected the road project, said the road currently which is being dualised caved in at a small spot by the river on Monday but has been fixed.

He added that the incident was not a collapsed bridge.

Okowa said: “It’s actually a collapsed road; not the bridge itself because the bridge is just about being constructed.

“What happened was that with the diversion of the Obo River, coupled with a lot of rains, the road collapsed.

“We were told that they worked up till 1:30 a.m. to get the road back. And, you saw on site that they are trying to do another diversion to enable them to start the bridge itself. So work is ongoing there.”

The governor expressed dismay with the slow pace of work at the Kwale-Beneku bridge and charged the contractor to speed up work on the project.

“We did inspect the Kwale/Benekuku bridge but I believe they are slow.

“We were told that they have some issues which they have resolved. But even when they were slow, you can see that there is still some progress.

“It is supposed to be an 18-span bridge of 20 meters each, that is, 360 meters of the bridge. They are already about completing the 10th one and the deck itself.

“I hope as we were told that in another two months, they would be able to complete the rest of it,” he added.

