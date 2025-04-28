Okowa formally joins APC, says switch is in Delta’s best interest

The former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has defended his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the decision as a bold and necessary step for the future of Delta State.

Last week, Okowa, Governor Oborevwori, and other top PDP members in Delta State announced their defection to the APC in what has been described as a significant shift in the state’s political landscape.

Speaking on Monday during a formal reception ceremony at the Cenotaph in Asaba, Okowa said the move was made after deep reflection and extensive consultations with political stakeholders in the state.

He said: “People wondered why, but one thing is very important: in the history of a people, there is always a time to change their path for the common good.

“Whatever decision we took was based on that common good and the need to change our path in the best interest of our state.”

Okowa, who governed Delta State from 2015 to 2023 under the PDP, acknowledged the sacrifices made during his years in opposition, but stressed that remaining disconnected from the federal government had cost the state valuable opportunities.

He argued that aligning with the ruling party at the national level would better position Delta State to benefit from the resources and goodwill concentrated in Abuja.

“I was governor for eight years; I was in opposition. I did my best, but we lost a lot. I did not believe that the governor needed to continue working very hard without the needed support.

“As the governor is doing a lot for us, he also needs to connect to the greater source of power, resources, and goodwill in Abuja,” Okowa stated.

The former governor stressed that the decision was not made out of personal ambition, but from a collective desire to ensure Delta State’s growth and development.

He described the defection as “bold, strategic, patriotic, and well-intentioned.”

Okowa also called for unity within the APC and urged old and new members alike to put aside any differences and work together for the greater good of the state.

He expressed optimism that the political realignment would strengthen the APC’s hold in Delta State and predicted that the party would dominate future elections in the state and beyond.

“We must defend our state. Our state stands far beyond us. It is time for us to embrace each other, our brothers and sisters who were already in the APC, and those of us who have come into the family. We need to work with the oneness of heart.

“It is time for us to stand together in great support for Mr. President and Mr. Governor, because together we can truly dominate the politics in Delta State. I believe there will be no other party with this move that we have made,” he stated.

