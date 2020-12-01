Okowa okays Delta State budget of N383bn

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday assented to the 2021 Delta State budget of N383 billon.

The Delta State budget christened, ‘Budget of Economic Recovery’ is made up of N210 billion capital expenditure and N173 billion recurrent expenditure.

Presenting the state budget, Mr Okowa assured the people that despite the economic challenges caused by coronavirus pandemic, the state will strive to implement the new appropriatiin bill for 2021.

He, however, commended the state house of assembly for the speedy passage of the Delta State budget.

Okowa said, “You have just witnessed my signing into law, the 2021 Appropriation Bill, and as I said on October 27, during the presentation of the bill, we are in very difficult times this year.

Read also: Gov Okowa relaxes curfew imposed on Delta over EndSARS crisis

“The second wave of the pandemic will create further challenge for the recovery of the economy of our nation.

Meanwhile, Mr Okowa expressed with optimism that the 2021 Delta State budget “will gradually improve and we will be able to get back to the desired levels of infrastructural and human capital development for our people.

“There is a lot of unemployment and our people are generally getting restive nationally.

“I pray that God will help us and this nation to rediscover ourselves and to commit every work of our people and our state and nation for the common good of all our citizens.”

Delta State budget of 2020 tagged “Budget of Sustained Development” was N389 billion.

Join the conversation

Opinions