Okowa signs Delta 2022 budget of N479bn, five other bills

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday signed the state’s 2022 budget of N479 billion.

The governor also signed five other bills, including the Delta State House of Assembly Service Establishment Bill 2021 and the Delta State Registration of Community Development Associations Bill 2021.

Others are Delta State Debt Management Bill 2021, Delta State Erosion and Watershed Management Bill 2021, and Asaba Specialist Hospital Bill, 2021.

Okowa, who signed the documents at the Government House in Asaba, assured that the state government would strive to implement capital projects embedded in the 2022 budget as well as complete all ongoing projects before the end of his tenure.

He commended the state House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the appropriation bill, saying the signing of the budget before the end of December would avail the state government the opportunity to further plan towards its implementation in January 2022.

The governor said: “You just witnessed the signing into law of six bills that were passed by the House of Assembly this last quarter of the year, 2021.

“We thank God for the good work the House has done; the very important one is the Delta State Appropriation Bill 2022, now signed into law.

“I must thank the House for giving speedy attention to the bill because with the signing into law today, it will help us to plan and to start early in 2022.

“I do know that it went through the full legislative process and I must thank the House for the great job that it did which enabled us to pass the bill on November 30.

“I want to reassure the people that we will continue to do our best. We are very much aware that there are financial challenges in the country today, but we will continue to do our best within the limits of the resources available.

“We are very much hopeful that there will be a turnaround in 2022, and I hope that we will be able to execute the capital projects that are contained in our budget, both the new ones and the ongoing before the end of our tenure.”

On the Delta State Erosion and Watershed Management Agency Bill, Okowa said that the law would enable the government to tackle erosion and flooding in the state head-on.

He added: “I want to also appreciate you for the passage of the Delta State Erosion and Watershed Management Agency Bill, signed into law today.

“We are very much aware that there is a lot of devastation in the ecosystem in some parts of our state. This is following through with the advice that was given to us by the World Bank.

“We can now actually focus more in dealing with flood and erosion challenges across the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now