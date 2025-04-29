Okowa supports Tinubu completing eight years, talks zoning, APC defection

Ifeanyi Okowa, the vice-presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, has expressed support for President Bola Tinubu completing his full eight-year term, emphasizing that such continuity is vital for the stability of Nigeria.

Speaking on The Morning Show on Arise TV on Tuesday, Okowa stated, “For the stability of this nation, it is best for us to have him complete his eight-year tenure, and then the presidency can move back to the north.”

Okowa, a former governor of Delta State and now a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that although this transition should not be seen purely as a north-south issue, it remains crucial for national harmony. “I believe that is the right thing, while not calling it a north-south thing,” he clarified.

Addressing the broader issue of zoning and rotation, Okowa acknowledged that political dynamics have shifted, making competition no longer strictly defined by regional divides.

“The politics today may not be about the north-south, because I believe that both from the north and the south, people are competing, and in all political parties, you’re likely going to have people from the north and the south,” he explained.

Okowa’s comments also touched on the political shift in Delta State, where he recently defected to the APC alongside the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and several other key PDP figures. Reflecting on the decision, Okowa described it as a near-unanimous choice within the group. “When we went into the meeting, as I did say, we were looking into, could it be the APC, could it be the coalition, and as I say it was a near all decision that we should move into the APC,” he remarked.

On April 23, Okowa officially joined the APC, alongside Oborevwori and other prominent political figures from the PDP in Delta. Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, later confirmed that the APC structure in the state is now fully under the control of Governor Oborevwori.

In his comments, Okowa reaffirmed the importance of political decisions that prioritize national unity and stability, calling on all Nigerians to work together for the country’s progress.

