Sports
Okoye celebrates POTY award at Sparta Rotterdam
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has expressed his excitement over his win of Sparta Rotterdam’s Player of the Year award.
Okoye clinched the club’s best player title after fans voted massively for him following an impressive debut campaign with the Dutch club.
The 21-year-old made 28 league appearances for Sparta Rotterdam and kept 10 clean sheets.
Okoye was presented with the award by sporting director Henk van Stee on Wednesday morning, and he took to social media to celebrate the win.
“Happy to have been voted as @SpartaRotterdam’s Player of the Season! 🏆,” he tweeted.
The young goalie linked up with Sparta Rotterdam last summer after severing ties with Bundesliga club Fortuna Dusseldorf.
