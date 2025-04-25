Okpebholo dismisses IPOB’s claim on approval of N6bn for terrorist group in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has debunked a report that he approved the payment of N6 billion in compensation to a terrorist group in the state.

The governor made the clarification in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, on Thursday in Benin.

He was reacting to a publication by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), alleging that he allocated N6 billion to “compensate terrorists in the state.

The group also accused Okpebholo of betraying the people of the state.

However, the governor described the allegation as a fictitious, malicious, and misleading claim aimed at discrediting his government and stirring public unrest.

The statement read: “IPOB’s latest attempt to incite ethnic unrest is criminal and has been outrightly rejected by the people of Edo.

“Edo residents are renowned for peace, unity, and hospitality. The state rejects IPOB’s dangerous rhetoric and attempts to destabilise our harmonious coexistence.

“Their failed attempt to implant terror in Edo is a clear example of propaganda with no place in our peace-loving society.

“A group that enforces illegal sit-at-home orders and commits murder cannot pretend to speak for justice or human rights in any form.

“Security agencies are urged to investigate and prosecute those behind this publication to protect Edo from ethnic conflict and further misinformation.”

