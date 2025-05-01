Okpebholo raises Edo workers’ minimum wage to N75K

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has raised the minimum wage for Edo workers from N70,000 to N75,000 to further improve their standard of living.

The governor announced this during his May Day speech at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Thursday.

Okpebholo, who thanked Edo workers for their contributions to the state’s development, said his administration would always look for ways to improve the workers’ welfare in the state.

He said: “Today, I am proud to announce that our administration has approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 per month for all Edo workers.

“It’s our way of saying thank you, Edo workers. We believe this makes a real difference, and we count on your dedication to a better Edo.

“Since taking office, my administration has prioritised workers’ welfare.

” One early action was converting over 1,000 casual workers, including cleaners, into permanent civil service employees.”

He said his administration had also hired 500 teachers, adding that he was reviewing over 3,000 casual teachers for full employment.

“We also approved recruitment of 450 clinical and non-clinical hospital staff and regularised 126 contract workers at Edo State Specialist Hospital for stability and growth,” the governor stated.

Okpebholo revealed that his administration had cleared outstanding salary arrears owed to Polytechnic staff in the state.

“In the judiciary, judges whose appointments were delayed have been properly sworn in and are now actively performing their constitutional duties without further administrative hindrances.

“To prove our commitment, we approved health insurance for retirees because we believe support must continue after workers leave active service,” he concluded.

