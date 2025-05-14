Okpebholo rallies youths, vows to end cult killings in Edo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has vowed that his administration will not back down in its fight against cultism, declaring that no threat or act of intimidation will deter his government from protecting the lives of its citizens.

Addressing a peaceful rally of youths at the Edo State Government House on Tuesday, the governor reaffirmed his commitment to ending cult-related violence that has claimed numerous lives and stifled the state’s development.

“If my life had not been protected as a youth, I would not be standing here today as the governor of Edo State,” Okpebholo told the crowd. “We must save our land. Cultism must stop in Edo. Every Edo blood matters to us, and no matter the intimidation, this fight is total.”

The governor warned that unchecked insecurity not only endangers lives but also poses a serious threat to the state’s economy. “No investor will put money in a place that is unsafe,” he said. “The way to attract investment and build a prosperous Edo is by stamping out cult killings and sending violent elements out of our communities.”

Okpebholo also addressed the recent demolition of a building allegedly linked to cult activities, emphasizing that the action followed due process. “We are not acting recklessly. This is a resolute, targeted effort. I am not afraid, and neither are the people of Edo. Together, we will end these killings.”

The rally, organized by youth and student leaders from all three senatorial districts of the state, was a show of solidarity with the government’s anti-cultism stance. Carrying placards and chanting slogans, the youths made their message clear: they want an end to the violence.

Moses Joseph, Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State Chapter, voiced the support of the youth community. “We are tired of cult killings,” he said. “We support the governor’s decisive actions against cultism and drug abuse. This rally is based on resolutions reached by student and youth leaders across the state.”

He urged the state government to fully implement the recommendations from their communique, stressing that only concrete steps would yield meaningful change.

