Okpebholo threatens kidnappers with death penalty in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, warned on Friday that kidnappers caught in the state would face the death penalty.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, gave the warning an interactive session held at the Uromi Town Hall with leaders and members of the Arewa community in Esan land.

Okpebholo vowed that he would sign the death warrant of anyone convicted of kidnapping in the state.

He said his administration would not tolerate killing and kidnapping anymore in the state.

The governor said the State House of Assembly had passed a bill amending the Kidnapping Prohibition Amendment Law (and Related Matters 2013).

The bill, according to him, prescribes the death penalty for kidnappers and mandates the confiscation and demolition of properties used for the crimes.

Okpebholo said: “I take the issue of insecurity seriously and will not bend the rules but apply them strictly. The new law in the State permits us to demolish their properties and confiscate their lands. We will build vigilante team offices on those lands.

“We will bring kidnappers to the public and execute them to show our seriousness, according to the laws already passed by the EDHA. I will not be afraid to sign it.

“The kind of security we want to have in the state is one where security remnants women are paid salaries, unlike before, where the people will just put on uniforms without being paid. We are going to employ vigilante teams and pay them salaries, and stop people from just putting on their uniforms.

“These people will work with security agencies, and they will be trained on how to fight crimes and handle criminals. I will not wait until campaign time to solve your problems. I will start to address the problems facing our people in the market, and everywhere.

“It is time to start profiling people from other states who claim to be from the North and ensure they don’t spoil your name. We will fence the market, put streetlights, and build abattoirs for those who kill cows. We want to secure the people of Edo State.”

