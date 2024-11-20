Okupe compares Tinubu’s policies with Atiku, Obi’s ‘theoretical plans’

The former Director-General of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign, Dr. Doyin Okupe, yesterday, asserted that the presidential candidate of the LP in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi does not have any policy document to back his consumption-to-production mantra during the campaign.

Okupe stated while assessing President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He argued that Tinubu has a superior policy document compared to his major challengers in the 2023 elections.

He said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, based his plans on theoretical loan arrangements.

Okupe said: “Tinubu has a better policy document than any of his two rivals during the 2023 presidential election. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is an experienced, knowledgeable, and thoroughbred politician.

“I know for a fact that he also came with a testament that would have been binding on him and Nigerians. But when you put the testament side-by-side the current reality on the ground, it is not applicable.”

READ ALSO: Doyin Okupe withdraws support for Peter Obi over ‘insulting’ comments against Yorubas

He added that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was in a dire financial state, and that international institutions refused to lend loans to Nigeria.

“So, the premise Atiku placed his testament on was sinking, and it can’t work. As for Peter Obi of the Labour Party, he did not give any document to Nigerians that he was going to work on.

“In the Labour Party, we didn’t have a document that we could adopt as a policy document for what was going on. All we were saying was that we wanted to take Nigeria from consumption to production; good rhetoric, but it was not grounded either in policy development or principle application.”

He further said that Tinubu tackled foreign exchange issues, stopping individuals from exploiting earnings through the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, connections.

He said: “Two months after getting into government, he put up a committee to look into tax reform, which was in his agenda.

“This man (Tinubu) has a systematic, reliable, focused, and applicable agenda that can take Nigeria to enviable heights.

“Though I never supported Tinubu ahead of the election; he is not my friend, and we were not in the same party, in retrospect, however, his reform agenda is the most credible.

“The renewed hope agenda he (Tinubu) brought is one that can address, and is addressing, the country’s current challenges.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now