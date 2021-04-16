Okupe implores Nigerian govt to call national summit on insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, has said that the time is ripe for the country to have a national summit to profer solutions to insecurity in the country.

This was contained in a Twitter post titled ‘Insecurity And Galloping Inflation.’

According to Okupe, productivity has declined in the country which is visible in the agricultural sector affected by the activities of herdsmen and bandits.

He said the Nigerian government must urgently find solutions to insecurity before it snuffs the life out of the people.

According to Okupe, “Whatever economic model subsists in the country, the fact is our productivity is on a steep decline nationally. This is more visible in the agriculture sector.

“Insurgency, Banditry and Herdsmen/farmers clashes have virtually sent farmers away from their farms while open grazing itself have devastated farmlands across the nation.

“Inflation rate of 18+% is terribly bad news for the managers of our economy.

“When coupled with ever-increasing food prices, a dual evil of hunger and poverty is unleashed on the populace.

“The Nigerian government must urgently find solutions to insecurity before it snuffs the life out of our people and threatens our very existence.

“An all-inclusive national summit on proferring sustainable solutions to insecurity is NOW a national imperative.”

The insecurity situation across the country has snowballed into jailbreaks, attacks on police and army formations which had prompted renewed secessionist agitations.

