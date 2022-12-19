Okupe pays N13m fine after conviction for money laundering

Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former senior special assistant on media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday evening, paid the sum of N13 million as a fine in court after his conviction for money laundering.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had earlier on Monday sentenced the former presidential aide to a 52-year jail term after he was convicted for money laundering and diversion of funds.

Okupe, who is also the Director-General of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, was arraigned on a 59-count charge of money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for accepting N204 million from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, in 2014.

Justice Ojukwu found the defendant guilty in 26 out of the 59 charges.

She ordered that the 26 charges which attract a two-year jail term each, would run concurrently.

The judge, however, gave the convict an option of N500, 000 fine in each of the counts, totaling N13 million to be paid before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

She ordered that Okupe be taken to Kuje correctional centre in Abuja to serve his jail term if he fails to pay the fine within the time frame.

However, a check by journalists at the court at about 6:00 p.m. showed that Okupe had paid the money.

