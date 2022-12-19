Politics
Okupe pays N13m fine after conviction for money laundering
Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former senior special assistant on media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday evening, paid the sum of N13 million as a fine in court after his conviction for money laundering.
Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had earlier on Monday sentenced the former presidential aide to a 52-year jail term after he was convicted for money laundering and diversion of funds.
Okupe, who is also the Director-General of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, was arraigned on a 59-count charge of money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for accepting N204 million from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, in 2014.
Justice Ojukwu found the defendant guilty in 26 out of the 59 charges.
READ ALSO: UPDATED: Okupe jailed two years for money laundering
She ordered that the 26 charges which attract a two-year jail term each, would run concurrently.
The judge, however, gave the convict an option of N500, 000 fine in each of the counts, totaling N13 million to be paid before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
She ordered that Okupe be taken to Kuje correctional centre in Abuja to serve his jail term if he fails to pay the fine within the time frame.
However, a check by journalists at the court at about 6:00 p.m. showed that Okupe had paid the money.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...