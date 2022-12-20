Politics
Okupe steps down as Labour Party campaign DG hours after conviction for money laundering
The Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has resigned from the position.
He left the position just 24 hours after his conviction for money laundering by the Federal High Court, Abuja.
Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had on Monday sentenced the former presidential aide to a 52-year jail term for money laundering and diversion of funds.
Okupe, who was a former senior special assistant on media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was arraigned on a 59-count charge of money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for receiving N204 million from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, in 2014.
The judge found the medical doctor-turned politician guilty on 26 counts and sentenced him to a two-year jail term on each charge.
However, the sentencing would run concurrently.
READ ALSO: Okupe’s conviction will not demoralise me – Peter Obi
But Justice Ojukwu gave Okupe an option of N500, 000 fine on each count, totaling N13 million to be paid on Monday evening.
He had since paid the fine.
The ex-presidential aide announced his resignation from the campaign council in a letter dated December 20, 2022, and addressed to LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
He also posted the letter on his Twitter handle – @doyinokupe.
Okupe wrote: “Dear Peter, you will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian Legal System to pursue the same.
“I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my personal travails to become a source of distraction.
“In the circumstances, I have opted to step aside and plead that you appoint a new Campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distractions.”
It's time to step aside. But I am with PO and the Obidients and the Presidential Campaigns till God gives us victory in Jesus Name. pic.twitter.com/ZByUqN9orr
— Doyin (@doyinokupe) December 20, 2022
