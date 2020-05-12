Okupe, wife recover from COVID-19

A former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, and his wife, Aduralere, have been discharged from an isolation facility in Sagamu, Ogun State, after recovering from COVID-19.

Okupe, who spent two weeks at the isolation facility, said in a Facebook post he was discharged earlier on Tuesday.

He wrote: “On April 23, my wife Aduralere and I tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. That same day we were moved to the isolation ward facilities in Sagamu. Glory be to God Almighty Jehovah and His Son Jesus Christ through whose blood that was shed for us at Calvary and by whose stripes we became healed and tested negative twice for the Covid-19 Virus. We were discharged from the isolation centre, in the early hours of today.”

He also thanked the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for his moral support.

“I thank the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who was a flower girl at my wedding in 1977. I also thank the health workers under the leadership of Dr. Olaitan and Dr. Ayeni.

“It is incredible what dangerous and sometimes sacrifices they paid, including very long hours of work stretching for a week at a time, all to ensure that we, the patients under their care live. My wife and I are grateful to you all,” the ex-presidential aide added.

