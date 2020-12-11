Ola Aina wins Premier League goal of the month award

The Premier League goal of the month award for November has been handed to Super Eagles defender Ola Aina.

His spectacular effort against West Bromwich Albion in early November won him the prize.

Aina, who joined Fulham this season, opened his goal account when he fired a ferocious shot into the top-left corner from outside the penalty area.

“It was a good strike!” Aina said of his goal, which beat seven other contenders to win the award.

Read Also: Aina ‘happy’ to be playing in Premier League as scoring first goal feels ‘special’

The 24-year-old is the third Fulham player to win the Budweiser Goal of the Month award, after Jean Michael Seri and Andre Schurrle, both winning the prize in the 2018/19 season.

Only Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have had more winners since the award started in 2016/17.

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes won the Premier League Player of the month, while Jose Mourinho of Tottenham won the Manager of the month.

Join the conversation

Opinions