Olanipekun absolves self of blame in Bayelsa governorship election review suit

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Wole Olanipekun has absolved himself of any wrong doing in the suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, David Lyon, seeking the review of the Supreme Court judgment that sacked Lyon and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremionye.

It would be recalled that Olanipekun and another legal icon, Chief Afe Babalola represented the APC and Lyon respectively in the review case.

Both senior lawyers were fined N30million each for asking the Supreme Court to review its judgement.

Olanipekun, while speaking at Ikere Ekiti on Sunday during a thanksgiving service, said the truth of the matter would be revealed with time.

Olanipekun said: “I have not had any regret, I can tell you, in the profession of law that I have practised since 1976 when I was called to the bar, I thank God for what he has made out of me. I see it as a ministry. Forget about what you read, I have done no wrong. Truth will come out.

“I haven’t done any wrong. I would be one of the few lawyers in Nigeria, who would say that I tried as much as possible to practise the profession in the best tradition of the bar, the best tradition of the legal profession.

“At the end of the day, truth will come out. We thank God for everything. I won’t say more than that now.”

