OLD NATIONAL ANTHEM: Revert to old fuel price, old dollar price, old tax, Comedian, I Go Save tells Tinubu

Nigerian comedian Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, aka I Go Save, has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria, led by President Bola Tinubu, to revert to old petrol price, old dollar price, and the old taxation after it ordered the return of the old national anthem.

Recall that on May 29, President Bola Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024, which reinstated the previous national anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee.”

“This morning, Mr President signed into an Act of Parliament the newly passed National Anthem 2024,” Senate President Godswill Akpabio said on Wednesday at a joint session of the National Assembly marking the Silver Jubilee Of Nigeria’s 4th Republic. The occasion coincided with the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

READ ALSO:Tinubu signs Bill into law to return ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’ as national anthem

Later on in the joint session, Tinubu acknowledged that “Nigeria, we hail thee” was the “latest national anthem.”

While reacting to the development, I Go Save demanded that President Tinubu revert to the old flight operating style, old taxation and old security standards.

The comedian wrote thus on Instagram: ‘‘Since una don bring back old national anthem, can you people bring back our old dollar price, old fuel price, old flight prompt operating style, old taxation and old security standards.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now