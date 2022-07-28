Old video of APC vice-presidential candidate, Shettima, condemning restructuring in Nigeria resurfaces

An old video of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, condemning restructuring in Nigeria has resurfaced on social media.

The former Borno State governor, who spoke at the launch of a book titled: “On a Platter of Gold,” written by a former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Bolaji Abdullahi, in November 2017 in Abuja, described the clamour for restructuring of the country as a “madness” that can be stopped by good governance.

He insisted that if jobs are provided for Nigerians and other sectors of the economy, particularly education, are developed “the agitation for this madness called restructuring will stop.”

“To hell with restructuring.

“People are talking about artificial intelligence, other nations are talking about nano technology or robotics engineering but unfortunately, the topical issue in Nigeria is restructuring. Restructuring my foot! To hell with restructuring,” Shettima declared at the time.

