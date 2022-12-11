Old video resurfaces of Dino cursing, swearing at PDP

As the mudslinging between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues, a video of Dino Melaye cursing the PDP has resurfaced on social media platforms.

Melaye, a spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, used to be in the APC before defecting to the major opposition party in July 2018, alongside 14 other senators during the 8th Senate under the leadership of Bukola Saraki.

In the trending video which was recorded during the inauguration of the current Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Melaye was seen whipping the crowd into a frenzy by launching invectives at the PDP.

“PDP has been at the helm of affairs in Kogi State for almost 12 years with nothing to show for it. When I say PDP, say Olorun maje, Tufiakwa (God forbid),” he charged the crowd.

Over the weekend, Melaye had accused Tinubu of being desperate to become president by hook or crook.

Read also:‘Atiku never fought Obasanjo, defended constitution,’ Melaye replies Tinubu

“The desperation of Tinubu to be President of Nigeria at all cost, by all means, and by crook and hook, was eloquently evidenced in his charge during his woeful outing in London.”

He said a man who played dumb when asked critical questions on governance, suddenly roared into vibrancy threatening to snatch power.

Melaye then asked, “How else will power be snatched through the ballot box if not a resort to violence, electoral violation, and other unorthodox methods of grabbing power.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now