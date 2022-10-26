Olisa Metuh quits PDP, partisan politics

The former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, has quit the party and partisan politics altogether.

In a letter dated October 25, 2022, and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, the ex-spokesman said he took the decision to enable him to contribute to the nation’s building without being partisan.

Metuh added that he resolved to quit politics during his recent medical trip abroad.

He said a copy of his letter which was made available to journalists on Wednesday has been forwarded to his ward chairman in line with the provision of the PDP Constitution.

Metuh, who was PDP spokesman from 2012 to 2016, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in late 2016 for receiving N400 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

After he was initially convicted on money laundering charges, the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction and ordered a retrial.

The charges were eventually dismissed by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on September 26.

The letter read: “During my three weeks trip for medical and personal reasons, I came to the realization that I can no longer play partisan politics in Nigeria. The reason for this decision is that from my experience and the nature of politics and development in Nigeria, I believe that I will contribute more to democracy and good governance in Nigeria by being non-partisan.

“Being non-partisan gives me the status to work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people without the hindrance of partisanship.

“In that regard, I write respectfully, to formally inform you of my resignation from the PDP and cessation from partisan politics.

“I have duly enjoyed my membership of the PDP and remain proud of being the longest-elected member of the National Executive Committee, one who won election to serve in several national positions at six consecutive National Conventions of the party. I will cherish the values and ideals learned from the founding fathers at the inception of our nascent democracy.”

