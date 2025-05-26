Connect with us

Sports

Oliseh honoured with IFAB appointment

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Oliseh has been appointed to the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Oliseh shared the news via his official X handle on Monday, expressing his excitement.

“Thrilled to announce my appointment to the International Football Association Board (IFAB)!

“IFAB is the global guardian of football’s laws, responsible for determining the laws of football, shaping the beautiful game for players and fans worldwide. Honoured to contribute to its mission!”

Read Also: Chelsea qualify for Champions League as Forest, Villa miss out

After retiring from professional football, Oliseh transitioned into coaching and football administration, including a stint as head coach of Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles.

He has also held managerial roles at various European clubs.

Recognizing his insight and experience, FIFA appointed him to its technical study groups for major tournaments such as the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In these roles, Oliseh collaborated with renowned figures like Arsène Wenger and Jürgen Klinsmann, contributing to game analysis and helping shape the future of football at the global level.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

twenty − 14 =


 

Investigations

Investigations3 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Broken Promises: Neglected Kwara PHCs costing lives

By Abdulganiyu Abdulrahman Akanbi The road leading to Tswako, a rural community in Lafiaji, the headquarters of Edu Local Government...
Investigations6 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: No staff, no drugs, no ambulance: Inside Abuja’s failing rural health centres

On a sunny afternoon in the month of March, my bike man and I were travelling to Chorin Boso, a...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...