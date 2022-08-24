Oliseh quits German club after losing first five games in charge

Former Nigeria international, Sunday Oliseh has resigned from his role as manager of German Club, SV Straelen.

His decision followed a disappointing start to the season which saw his team lose their first five games and managing only one goal in all.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported the signing of Oliseh as the new manager of the German Regionalliga side in June this year.

The resignation means Oliseh spent just about two months with club, with his last game ending in a 2-0 defeat to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Read Also: How Okocha, Oliseh reacted to Super Eagles’ AFCON victory over Egypt

“Sunday obviously had the feeling that the term could no longer be reached. We have to accept this decision. It doesn’t make sense to try to persuade him to continue,” Sporting director Kevin Wolze told the club’s official website.

“Obviously things have changed in the meantime. We started the season with five defeats and are currently bottom of the table.

“In addition, the squad is standing. We will take the necessary time to find a suitable successor.”

Pending when a new manager is recruited, the team is currently under the leadership of Wolze.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now