Olu Jacobs alive, well: Betty Irabor, family debunk death rumors

Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, veteran Nollywood actor Oludotun Jacobs is alive and well.

Nigerian columnist Betty Irabor took to her social media account on Sunday to quash the rumors, writing: “Olu Jacob is well and alive.. please ignore all rumours of his passing. He is alive please.”

This is not the first time rumors of Jacobs’ death have surfaced online. In June 2020, similar rumors spread on Twitter (now X) and Facebook, only to be debunked by the Actors Guild of Nigeria’s spokesperson, Monalisa Chinda-Coker.

Again in August 2022, rumors of Jacobs’ death emerged, with his wife, Joke, debunking the news and threatening legal action against those spreading the information.

The family has released a video showing Jacobs, though frail, in good spirits and engaging in conversation with his barber. His son, Soji Jacobs, confirmed to Channels Television that his father is “very much alive.”

The family has expressed frustration with the recurring death rumors, which surface yearly, and has received numerous calls from concerned people worldwide.

The Actors Guild spokesperson, Kate Henshaw, has also expressed displeasure over the death rumors that emerge regularly.

Jacobs has been battling dementia since November 2021, and his wife has spoken publicly about the challenges they face. Despite his health issues, Jacobs continues to make occasional public appearances and remains an icon in the Nollywood industry.

