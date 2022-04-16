Olu of Warri dismisses report on endorsement of Tinubu’s 2023 bid

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has dismissed the report on his endorsement of the 2023 presidential bid of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A report emerged on Friday that the monarch endorsed the ex-Lagos State governor for the presidency when a delegation of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) and Delta for Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited him at his palace on Thursday.

The Olu of Warri made the clarification in a statement issued by the Head of Back Office Operations in the palace, Oriiz Onuwaje.

He said the reports were “taken out of context to suit a narrative.”

The traditional ruler insisted that he had no affiliation to any political party, or candidate vying for any office in the 2023 elections and accused the writer of the report of contravening the palace’s non-partisan status.

The statement read: “On the instructions of His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, The Olu of Warri firmly refutes the statement claiming Ogiame’s endorsement of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Ogiame has no political affiliation or preferred political candidate for any office in the forthcoming 2023 elections, be it at the regional, sub-national, or national level.

“Ogiame is a father figure to all and has no personal favourite or special interests in any candidate, or political party vying for any office in the forthcoming elections one way or another.

“He will, therefore, not endorse or discredit any candidate to the detriment or advantage of others.”

