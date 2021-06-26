Politics
Olubadan of Ibadanland endorses Tinubu for 2023 presidency
The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, on Saturday, declared his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
The traditional ruler declared his support for Tinubu when Tinubu Vanguard, a pro-Tinubu political group, led by their Director-General, Dr. Johnny Benjamin, paid him a visit.
Olubadan described Tinubu as a good man whose stewardship as president would consolidate on the progressive agenda of the APC and propel Nigeria to the path of economic prosperity and sustainable development.
READ ALSO: ALLEGED MONETISATION OF TITLES: Olubadan accuses Chief of blackmail
He said: “Tinubu is a good man and I will do everything within my power to support his candidacy for the 2023 presidential poll.”
On his own, Benjamin noted that the group was dedicated to ensuring that the Tinubu presidential mandate was actualised in the interest of national unity and cohesion.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....