Olubadan of Ibadanland endorses Tinubu for 2023 presidency

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, on Saturday, declared his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The traditional ruler declared his support for Tinubu when Tinubu Vanguard, a pro-Tinubu political group, led by their Director-General, Dr. Johnny Benjamin, paid him a visit.

Olubadan described Tinubu as a good man whose stewardship as president would consolidate on the progressive agenda of the APC and propel Nigeria to the path of economic prosperity and sustainable development.

He said: “Tinubu is a good man and I will do everything within my power to support his candidacy for the 2023 presidential poll.”

On his own, Benjamin noted that the group was dedicated to ensuring that the Tinubu presidential mandate was actualised in the interest of national unity and cohesion.

