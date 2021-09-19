Entertainment
Oluchi Madubuike named Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2021
Miss Abuja representative, Oluchi Madubuike emerged as the winner of the 2021 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) competition on Saturday, September 18.
The MBGN competition held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event was hosted by comedian Bovi and Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa.
Specifically, thirty-seven candidates contested for the crown, however, Abuja’s representative, Oluchi Madubuike emerged victorious at the pageantry event.
Miss Madubuike will be representing Nigeria at the 2021 Miss World pageant which will take place in Puerto Rico on December 16, 2021.
Watch the moment Miss Madubuike was announced as the winner below.
The first runner-up was Miss Anambra, Maristella Okpala. She will represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant.
Miss Abia, Adaeze Chineme, is the second runner up and will represent Nigeria at Miss Supranational.
Miss Bayelsa, Mercy Jessica Odjugo, is the third runner-up. She is MBGN Tourism.
Lastly, Miss Bauchi, Lydia Okojie, the fourth runner-up, will represent the country at MBGN ECOWAS.
